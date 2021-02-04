Streamr 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.40 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $50.70 million and $9.40 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.41 or 0.01214321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04578687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020189 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,645,313 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

