Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 84,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.
Stratus Properties stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.