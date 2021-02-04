Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 84,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Stratus Properties stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 339.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 240.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

