Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.63 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,227,000 after buying an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $504.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.21. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

