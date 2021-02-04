Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 810 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,634,000 after acquiring an additional 199,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,335,000 after acquiring an additional 267,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,299,000 after acquiring an additional 207,818 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $110.15 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

