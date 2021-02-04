Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 139,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after buying an additional 67,459 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 30,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Boeing stock opened at $207.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

