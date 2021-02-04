Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 572,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $136,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

