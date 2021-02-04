Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $130,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. TheStreet cut shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of SPWR opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.