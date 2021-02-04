Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUMB. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 122,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.