Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUMB. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 122,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.