Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348,621.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,427 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,617,000 after buying an additional 879,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $51.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97.

