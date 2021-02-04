Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

SHV opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.60. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

