Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 95,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,037,000 after buying an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $310.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.69. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $314.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.