Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,421 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,116 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of -324.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

