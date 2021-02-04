Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 184 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,284 shares of company stock valued at $58,942,722 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $380.47 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.91. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

