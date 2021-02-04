Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,299 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 48.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 98.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 112.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

