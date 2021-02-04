Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BND opened at $87.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92.

