Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $332.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $331.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total transaction of $9,445,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,280,369,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,848 shares of company stock worth $156,378,049 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

