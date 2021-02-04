Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,700 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $247.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $250.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

