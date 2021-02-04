Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,447 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

