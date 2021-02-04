Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SSYS opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 6.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after acquiring an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 67.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $7,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Stratasys by 102.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

