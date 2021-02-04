Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.47. 16,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,884. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

