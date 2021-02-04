Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,183 call options on the company. This is an increase of 906% compared to the typical daily volume of 714 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.72. 16,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

