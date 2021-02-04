Stifel Nicolaus Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $94.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of FN opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $164,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

