Sterling Manor Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 11.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $88.96 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Truist Securiti lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

