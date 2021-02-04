STERIS plc (STE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

STERIS has raised its dividend payment by 30.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

Shares of STE traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.07. 3,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,215. STERIS has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,560 shares of company stock worth $2,318,212 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

