Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $118.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $131.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,568,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,857,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,155,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,916,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Stepan by 57.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

