Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

SCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. 59,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

