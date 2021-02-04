Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.19

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$49.19 and last traded at C$48.21, with a volume of 34244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJ. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$666.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

