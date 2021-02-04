Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

