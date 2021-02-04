State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $52,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after acquiring an additional 898,417 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after buying an additional 861,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after buying an additional 483,714 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after buying an additional 284,584 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,279,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 159,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

