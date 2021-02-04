State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $117,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $9.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.38. 90,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,641. The stock has a market cap of $341.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total value of $29,406,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares in the company, valued at $35,576,029,263.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,848 shares of company stock worth $156,378,049. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

