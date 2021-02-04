State of Michigan Retirement System Has $99.69 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $99,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4,500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 13.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 73.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.69. 34,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.16. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

