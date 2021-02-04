State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 347,500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 227.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $40,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.33. 115,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

