State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 29,690 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $77,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,304,164. The company has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

