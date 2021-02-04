State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 431.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,685 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 301,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.14% of Best Buy worth $36,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $113.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

