Stantec (NYSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.59

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.59 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

