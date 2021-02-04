Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SBLUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

