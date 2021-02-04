Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Square stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $246.49. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.28.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

