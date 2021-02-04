SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.43

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 250115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$139.78 million and a P/E ratio of -11.39.

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) Company Profile (CVE:SQD)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

