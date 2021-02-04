Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,140,000 after buying an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after buying an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after buying an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,687,000 after buying an additional 496,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $46,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $317.25 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $370.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.18 and a 200-day moving average of $280.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.59.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

