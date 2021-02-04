Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $310.70 and last traded at $317.25. 6,289,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 1,560,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.59.

The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.84.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

