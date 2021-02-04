Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. Spire also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.20 EPS.

Spire stock opened at $62.26 on Thursday. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on SR shares. Cfra lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

