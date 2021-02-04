Spectrum Brands (SPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $84.80.

Several research firms recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.