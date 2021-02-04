Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend by 83.9% over the last three years.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.