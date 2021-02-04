Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Spectrum Brands worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

SPB opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

