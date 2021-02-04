SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Stock Position Raised by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,008 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

XSW stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $160.65. 14,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,555. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $162.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $132.50.

