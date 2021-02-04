SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,881,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $440.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.17. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.