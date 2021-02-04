SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,469. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

