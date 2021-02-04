SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.7% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 25,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.90. 982,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,541,078. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.