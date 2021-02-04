SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Holdings Reduced by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,958,000 after acquiring an additional 96,024 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,110 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,788,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000.

RWO stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 160,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,210. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

