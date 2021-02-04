SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.40

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and traded as low as $26.38. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 866,794 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG)

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

